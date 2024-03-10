Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

REVEALED: How Father Of Late Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe Collapsed, Rushed To Hospital

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

Shyngle Wigwe, the biological father of billionaire business mogul and late former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe on Saturday slumped and was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This was made known by a popular influencer on X(formerly Twitter), Tony Ogbuagu who denied the purported death of the late billionaire’s father.

He wrote: “Herbert Wigwe’s father is not dead please. He only slumped and has been taken to the hospital. Make una slow down with all these bad news.”

Dignitaries, guests and hundreds of mourners arrived at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State for the funeral service of Wigwe, his wife, Doreen, and son, Chizzy

SaharaReporters had reported that Wigwe who died in a helicopter crash in the United States alongside his wife and son were buried on March 9, 2024 after a combined funeral service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo.

Wigwe and his family members died when a chopper heading to Las Vegas crashed near a border city between Nevada and California in February.

SaharaReporters was told that Wigwe left Lagos State, Nigeria, on Wednesday to watch the Super Bowl 58, an American football competition.

The LVIII was held on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
US Offers Support To Nigeria To Rescue Abducted Pupils In Kaduna, Borno, Demands Arrest Of Perpetrators
Next article
BREAKING: Unspecified Number Of Tsangaya Students Kidnapped as Gunmen Storm Sokoto State
Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Works Minister Threatens to Terminate Road Reconstruction Contract

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
  The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Friday threatened...

Nigeria Introduces Online Passport Application Website for Citizens Abroad

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  The Ministry of Interior has introduced enhancements to the...

Kwara’s faces of hope By Dapo Ipoola

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
  In the concept of Islam, hope is something to...

MASS KIDNAPPINGS: The truth Nigerians do not want to hear, by Femi Fani-Kayode

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Sadly, most Nigerians will not read or appreciate this contribution because...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Works Minister Threatens to Terminate Road Reconstruction Contract

Infrastructure 0
  The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Friday threatened...

Nigeria Introduces Online Passport Application Website for Citizens Abroad

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
  The Ministry of Interior has introduced enhancements to the...

Kwara’s faces of hope By Dapo Ipoola

Nigerianism 0
  In the concept of Islam, hope is something to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading