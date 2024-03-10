REVEALED: How Father Of Late Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe Collapsed, Rushed To Hospital

Shyngle Wigwe, the biological father of billionaire business mogul and late former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe on Saturday slumped and was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

This was made known by a popular influencer on X(formerly Twitter), Tony Ogbuagu who denied the purported death of the late billionaire’s father.

He wrote: “Herbert Wigwe’s father is not dead please. He only slumped and has been taken to the hospital. Make una slow down with all these bad news.”

Dignitaries, guests and hundreds of mourners arrived at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State for the funeral service of Wigwe, his wife, Doreen, and son, Chizzy

SaharaReporters had reported that Wigwe who died in a helicopter crash in the United States alongside his wife and son were buried on March 9, 2024 after a combined funeral service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo.

Wigwe and his family members died when a chopper heading to Las Vegas crashed near a border city between Nevada and California in February.

SaharaReporters was told that Wigwe left Lagos State, Nigeria, on Wednesday to watch the Super Bowl 58, an American football competition.

The LVIII was held on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.