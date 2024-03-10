Ramadan: Katsina Government Purchase N10bn Grains for 2.1m Residents

The Katsina State Government, in collaboration with the state’s 34 local governments, has allocated N10 billion for the purchase of grains for distribution to its vulnerable residents during the holy month of Ramadan.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, disclosed this while inaugurating the state and local governments committees that will oversee the distribution of the grains to the beneficiaries.

Radda, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, said the initiative aimed at feeding 2,166,000 people throughout the duration of this year’s Ramadan.

He said the state government, through the initiative, would be feeding 72, 200 people each day of the Ramadan “This translates into providing food assistance to approximately 2.1 million residents throughout the month of Ramadan.”

He explained that the government has also subsidised the price of maize, millet, and guinea corn to N20,000 per bag to 400,000 households, which represents a significant reduction from the current market rates.

To ensure equitable access to the grains, Governor Radda said the government has capped the purchase of the subsidised grains at 10 measures per buyer across the state.

He directed the local government committee to remit proceeds from grains sales to the state committee for deposit into the government accounts to ensure accountability.

He added that the committees at the local level were also responsible for monitoring cooking points and overseeing the distribution of the grains at the ward level.

Radda, however, explained that 33,000 elderly and vulnerable families selected from across the state would also receive free food items along with some cash donations to ease their suffering during the fasting period.