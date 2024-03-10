Protesters Rally in Edo North Senatorial District Over Deputy Governor’s Impeachment Threat

On Sunday, March 10, thousands of indigenes and residents of Edo North senatorial district in Edo state staged a peaceful protest against the alleged plot to remove Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu. Originating from the same district, Shaibu’s supporters voiced their opposition to any move against him, particularly amidst his discord with Governor Godwin Obaseki over the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming election on September 21.

The protesters appealed to Governor Obaseki and Speaker of the State House of Assembly Blessing Agbebaku to prioritize peace and halt any impeachment proceedings against Shaibu. Carrying placards with messages rejecting the impeachment threat, they chanted anti-Obaseki slogans and emphasized the importance of peaceful resolution.

Led by Festus Owu, the protesters, comprising mainly PDP members, supporters, grassroots mobilizers, and admirers of the deputy governor, gathered at Jattu Junction in Etsako West Local Government Area before marching through the streets of Etsako West LGA. Owu urged lawmakers to focus on legislating for the welfare of the people rather than pursuing fruitless impeachment efforts.

Expressing disappointment in the alleged roles of Governor Obaseki in the impeachment saga, Owu reminded him of Shaibu’s fundamental right to pursue his gubernatorial aspirations. He criticized any attempt to obstruct Shaibu’s legitimate ambition as regressive and reminiscent of past political eras characterized by godfatherism.

Owu also called upon all stakeholders to unite in support of peace in Edo state and to rally behind the PDP’s candidate across all 18 local government areas in the upcoming governorship election.