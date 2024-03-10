President Tinubu Set to Launch Student Loan Scheme

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to launch the Student Loan Scheme on Thursday, March 14, 2024. This announcement came from Mr. Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, during an appearance on TVC’s Politics on Sunday, as monitored by PUNCH Online. Ngelale outlined some of the President’s welfare initiatives, emphasizing the significance of the National Student Loan Programme as a means to alleviate financial burdens on Nigerian families and young people.

The journey towards this initiative began on June 12, 2023, when Tinubu signed the Access to Higher Education Act, 2023, into law, fulfilling a campaign promise to enhance access to education funding. Dele Alake, a member of the Presidential Strategy Team at the time, highlighted the Act’s establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, tasked with managing loan requests, grants, disbursements, and recoveries.

Initially slated to commence in September, the scheme faced delays, but Tinubu reiterated its launch for January 2024 during the Nigeria Economic Summit in October 2023. He allocated N50 billion for its implementation in the 2024 budget presented to the National Assembly. Despite a planned launch on February 21, the scheme experienced further delays to expand its scope to include loans for skills development, as per the President’s directive.

Dr. Akintunde Sawyerr, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, confirmed the delay, attributing it to the need for backend systems refinement to support the entirely technologically driven application process. President Tinubu’s vision for the scheme extends beyond traditional academic pursuits, emphasizing the importance of vocational skills development for all young Nigerians.

The delay underscores the meticulous preparation required to ensure the scheme’s effectiveness in addressing the diverse educational and skill development needs of Nigerian youth.