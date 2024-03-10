Menu
Nigeria Police Force

Police Command in Rivers State Takes Decisive Action Against Misconduct

By: Naija247news

Date:

****

In a statement released in Port Harcourt on Sunday, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for the command, confirmed recent developments. Inspector Michael Odey was dismissed on Feb. 7, while the case files of ASP Doubara Edonyabo and ASP Talent Mungo were forwarded to police headquarters for further review, as their ranks require approval from the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission.

The Police Service Commission has officially authorized the suspension of Edonyabo and Mungo, effective Feb. 29, 2024. Both officers will face the Force Disciplinary Committee. Iringe-Koko assured that the command would provide regular updates on the trial of the two officers and emphasized their commitment to upholding credible policing principles in the state.

CP Olatunji Disu, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, is dedicated to maintaining discipline among officers. Residents are urged to report misconduct by officers via phone or WhatsApp, with the assurance of confidentiality.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

