Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’

A combined troops of Operation Udoka with the Nigeria Police, the DSS and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have killed 20 IPOB/ESN terrorists during a raid/clearance operation against the violent extremists/terrorists in Mother Valley, Orsu LGA of Imo State.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Edward Buba made this known on Sunday stating that, “The team cleared about 50 IPOB/ESN hideout tents in the valley including terrorists Supreme Headquarters and their Command and Control Centre as well as its Military Council Headquarters”.

Buba said, “Troops also, cleared Buteuzor’s hideout/residence office, logistic base, temple and shrine.

“The hideouts was well concealed with foliage that affords the criminals cover from air surveillance in order to prevent monitoring and detection.

“The Valley had sufficient power supply for the camps. “The terrorists hibernating there, reared animals and also owned farms in order to be self sustaining to live and fight. “During the operations, troops also encountered several command IEDs and ditches along the axis to the camp. “All were detonated and ditches covered with excavator before reaching the camp.

“The location is identified to be the supreme headquarters, command and control centre as well as the Military Council Headquarters of IPOB/ESN. “During the operations, troops made contact with terrorists and following a fire fight, troops neutralized 20 terrorists and recovered several quantities of assorted weapons. “These included G3 rifles, AK47 rifles, auto pump action guns, double barrel guns, locally made pistols and RPG bombs.

“Troops also recovered assorted ammunition which include 226 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 216 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 172 live cartridges, 4 AK47 magazines and 3 G3 magazines.

“Others items recovered include: several quantities of IEDs (OGBUNIGWE), POS devices, baofeng radios, mobile phones, hand-held IEDs, CCTV cameras, inverter and batteries. “Additional items include, Biafra flags amongst others.

“Troops destroyed all camps, hideouts and shrines in the location. “The location was also littered with shallow graves indicative of Idol worshipping and ritual killings.

“The ritual killings at the camp accounts for the several cases of missing persons in the region.