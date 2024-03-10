Our days are long, by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi

Our days are longThank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Too long
When we are hungry time stops and refuses to move forward
When our children cry, we hope in vain for the sun to set
So we can put them to bed with at least a morsel in their bellies
When our bodies ache, we stop wondering why
We yearn for when we can be free from the pain
Our days are long
As we wait for our husbands
Our sons
Our daughters
Our sisters
Our brothers
All carted away like goats in the middle of the night
We wait for news – dead or alive?
To pay or not to pay and with what?
The days are so long
Too long
When wars are fought on our bodies and we live to tell the tale
No sunrise or sunset ever feels the same
When those around us are sick and we have to leave everything else to nurse them
Or when we fall sick and there is no one left to care for us
Our days are long
We don’t recognise our children anymore
Our sons are despondent and angry
They are doing things we are afraid to talk about
Our daughters are trying their best
But they are selling their future to live for today
Those who are supposed to care are not concerned
Those who are meant to be concerned do not care
Even the places where we go to seek succour and salvation
Our days there often become unbearable
Yes, we have days of joy and laughter
We plant, we harvest, we love, we rejoice in the fortunes of our children
Yet, our days are long with loss, grief, yearning and want
Another day has rolled by
The day
Our day
They say it is to celebrate us, the women of the world
Rightfully so
We deserve to be honoured
Some have more cause to celebrate than others
We are too tired to celebrate
We are too desperate to rejoice
Let the big men talk and promise
Let the Madams sing and dance and give us ’empowerment’
We thank them
We are grateful
We are glad
We will still go home
Where our days are ever so long
One can only dream
Of a day when we will truly celebrate
When we will really be happy
When we will have cause to rejoice
Till that happens
We will keep watch
We will remain alert
We have no choice
We need to survive
We have to be here when they come back home
We need to be there for the harvests
We have to bear witness
We will be here
As the days get longer and longer
Please don’t misunderstand us
We are thankful for life
For whatever we have large or small
We just know from the bottom of our hearts
Our days are long
Too long
For whatever it is worth
Happy International Women’s Day.
•Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi is a Gender Specialist, Social Entrepreneur and Writer. She is the Founder of Abovewhispers.com, an online community for women. She can be reached at BAF@abovewhispers.com