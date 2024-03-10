Northern Youth Group Condemns Traditional Rulers’ Opposition to Ajaokuta Steel Probe

The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) has expressed disapproval of the stance taken by some traditional rulers in Kogi State who oppose the probe of the Ajaokuta Steel Company. Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had initiated a motion to investigate alleged corruption and inefficiency at the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASL) and the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) located in Kogi.

In her motion, Senator Natasha called for an investigation into the affairs of Ajaokuta Steel and NIOMCO between 2008 and February 2024, as well as the payment of $496m allegedly made to the Chairman of Global Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (GINL) by the Federal Government in September 2022. However, traditional rulers from Kogi Central senatorial district opposed the motion, accusing Senator Natasha of acting unilaterally without consulting key stakeholders.

The monarchs argued that such decisions should involve broader consultations to uphold democratic principles and avoid deterring potential investors. NEYGA spokesperson, Ibrahim Dan-Musa, countered this stance, asserting that Kogi Central monarchs cannot dictate the future of Ajaokuta Steel, which belongs to all Nigerians.

Dan-Musa emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in managing the Ajaokuta Steel Company, urging support for Senator Natasha’s motion to ensure a thorough investigation into alleged financial irregularities. NEYGA also called on the Minister of Steel, Alhaji Shiabu Audu, to prioritize the resuscitation of the plant and establish a competent management team to enhance corporate efficiency.