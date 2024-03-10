Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Nigerian Works Minister Threatens to Terminate Road Reconstruction Contract

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Friday threatened to terminate the multi-billion naira Benin/Sapele and Ologbo Road reconstruction if the contractors, Levant Construction Company, failed to comply with the scope and specification of the work.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction with the work and subsequently ordered the ministry’s supervising engineers to issue a warning letter to the contractors on Monday and after 14 days should they fail to do the right job, he would personally terminate the job.

Umahi who is on an inspection tour of work done on federal roads in Edo stated that contractors in the country were playing politics with Nigerians and warned that he would not tolerate such under his watch.

He said, “By Monday give them a warning letter to start permanent work and if by Monday they didn’t start give 14 days’ notice of termination. We paid multi-billion naira for this job and we have seen that a lot of contractors in this country are just playing politics with us and we have emphasized this on several occasions.

“We will pay mobilization fee to a contractor, we will never pay variation on price for that amount we have paid and that is the problem with Levant and after 14 days of notice of termination, if they don’t adhere to the term of the come, I will come and terminate the job myself.

“You cannot do this kind of job in your country, it can only happen in Africa. You can’t collect our money and be misbehaving like this. It is a big shame, look at how people are suffering everywhere and we should be happy clapping for you. I have had more than 10 meetings with them on this Job. If anything goes wrong they will call the President,” he added.

The minister continued with the inspection of the Benin, Ekpoma Auchi and Abuja Expressway.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Introduces Online Passport Application Website for Citizens Abroad
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Introduces Online Passport Application Website for Citizens Abroad

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  The Ministry of Interior has introduced enhancements to the...

Kwara’s faces of hope By Dapo Ipoola

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
  In the concept of Islam, hope is something to...

MASS KIDNAPPINGS: The truth Nigerians do not want to hear, by Femi Fani-Kayode

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Sadly, most Nigerians will not read or appreciate this contribution because...

Airline Operators Dispute Exorbitant Airfares as Cause for Decreased Air Travel in Nigeria

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  Airlines in Nigeria have refuted claims that exorbitant airfares...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Introduces Online Passport Application Website for Citizens Abroad

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
  The Ministry of Interior has introduced enhancements to the...

Kwara’s faces of hope By Dapo Ipoola

Nigerianism 0
  In the concept of Islam, hope is something to...

MASS KIDNAPPINGS: The truth Nigerians do not want to hear, by Femi Fani-Kayode

Nigerianism 0
Sadly, most Nigerians will not read or appreciate this contribution because...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading