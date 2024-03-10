Nigeria must immortalize Soleye’s patriotic resistance to Naira devaluation in 1980s — Gov Abiodun

In Abeokuta, Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun revealed plans to honor the late Dr. Onaolapo Soleye, a former Finance Minister known for resisting Naira devaluation in the 1980s. Speaking at Dr. Soleye’s final burial ceremony at Owu Baptist Church, Governor Abiodun praised his contributions to Western Region’s development, highlighting his role in establishing the Oodua Investment Group during his tenure as Commissioner for Industries.

Dr. Soleye’s impact extended to Ogun State, where he served as Commissioner for Trade, Industries, and Cooperatives, as well as Works and Housing, and later Finance. Notably, under his stewardship as Commissioner for Industries, the Gateway Hotels were constructed and inaugurated across the state.

As Finance Minister from 1984 to 1985 under Gen. Muhammadu Buhari’s military regime, Dr. Soleye staunchly opposed Naira devaluation and oversaw the printing of new currency notes. Governor Abiodun expressed admiration for Dr. Soleye’s blend of gentleness and activism, pledging to immortalize him through a significant structure or institution in Ogun State.

Finance Minister Wale Edun echoed Governor Abiodun’s sentiments, emphasizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth and independence from external influences. Edun applauded Dr. Soleye’s brilliance and contributions to resolving trade disputes, expressing optimism about Nigeria’s economic future under President Tinubu’s leadership.