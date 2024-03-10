Menu
Nigeria Introduces Online Passport Application Website for Citizens Abroad

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 

The Ministry of Interior has introduced enhancements to the passport application process for Nigerians living abroad. According to a statement released on the ministry’s official account on Saturday, the new development aims to facilitate passport acquisition for citizens in the diaspora by allowing online applications, eliminating the inconvenience of long queues and intermediaries.

While the ministry did not explicitly state whether the improvements include changes to the biometric submission process, Ridwan Adelaja, the media aide to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, hinted at the introduction of a new system for citizens abroad. Adelaja assured applicants that existing applications would be duly processed, but going forward, the new system is expected to be utilized.

Social media users have praised the ministry for the improved speed in passport collection, citing instances of quicker processing and delivery. The ministry’s move follows its announcement on January 8, regarding the full automation of passport applications for both Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

Under the automated system, citizens abroad can apply for fresh passports, renewals, correct data, pause applications, book appointments, and track applications. The portal also allows applicants to test their passport photographs before the final upload and processing.

Applicants residing outside Nigeria are required to fill out the application form, select a mission in the processing country, choose a payment option, and make payment. Subsequently, they need to book an appointment for biometric enrolment, proceed with enrolment on the scheduled date, and wait for a passport pick-up notification.

The Ministry of Interior, led by Tunji-Ojo, aims to digitalize and streamline the passport application process, making it more accessible and efficient for Nigerian citizens, whether at home or abroad.

