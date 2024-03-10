Nigeria Increases Nurse Enrollment, Implements Measures to Combat Brain Drain

The Nigerian government announced a significant increase in the annual enrollment of nurses, rising from 28,000 to 68,000, with plans to further raise it to 120,000 by the end of 2024. Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, emphasized that health workers seeking opportunities abroad must resign before leaving, citing the ban on leave of absence to combat brain drain, known as the ‘Japa Syndrome.’

Alausa stressed President Bola Tinubu’s proactive measures to address health sector challenges during his visit to the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta. He highlighted the government’s focus on enhancing manpower production to ensure sufficient skilled personnel in healthcare institutions.

Alausa emphasized the need for health workers departing for overseas positions to formally resign, ensuring transparency and facilitating smoother transitions within the sector.