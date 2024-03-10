Menu
Nigeria Diaspora News

Nigeria Government Directs Resignation for Health Workers Seeking Jobs Abroad

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

 

In a recent directive, the Federal Government has mandated health workers seeking employment opportunities abroad to resign from their positions before departing the country. Tunji Alausa, the Minister of State for Health, announced this decision during his visit to the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital in Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Minister Alausa emphasized that the practice of health workers leaving the country after applying for a leave of absence is no longer acceptable. He stated, “You cannot eat your cake and have it. If you are going, just resign your appointment with the Federal Government rather than applying for leave of absence.” This directive, as part of a presidential executive order, aims to address the challenges posed by health workers who continue to receive salaries while working abroad.

Explaining further, Alausa highlighted the issues with the leave of absence system, where a health worker is working abroad, making money, but still considered a government staff. This creates difficulties in replacing them and adds burdens to their colleagues. The new directive ensures that health workers resigning to work abroad won’t impede others seeking employment opportunities.

Minister Alausa also shared that the Federal Government has taken steps to boost manpower in the health sector. The annual enrollment of nurses, which previously stood at 28,000, has now increased to 68,000, with plans to reach 120,000 by the end of the year. This initiative aims to mitigate the impact of health workers leaving the country, ensuring a continuous supply of skilled manpower to fill vacant positions.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

