Kwara’s faces of hope By Dapo Ipoola

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the concept of Islam, hope is something to look forward to with desire and reasonable confidence. It is an ethereal quality that enables us to keep going in the direst circumstances. We keep moving forward with optimism because hope allows us to envisage a better future or a good outcome. Allah promises us that after every difficulty, there is a relief. We must never lose hope that our situation will not improve, says Allah.

Secularly, hope is an optimistic state of mind that is based on an expectation of positive outcomes with respect to events and circumstances in one’s life or the world at large. In the mesozoic era, Kwara youths were synonymous or best known for thuggery and hooliganism as that integral accept of usefulness in politics, but the administration of Governor Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, changed that ugly narratives by prioritising the empowerment/appointment of youths into sensitive political offices.

In Kwara, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq has not only changed that narratives by appointing youths into prominent and enviable political offices, the quality of life and standard of living have also been changed by putting in place modern infrastructures; investing in human capital development; putting in place conducive environment for workers in the state; revitalisation of moribund factories; fixing cratered and age-long neglected roads; training of state workers both within and outside the country; equipping schools and hospitals alike; timely promotion of workers; giving incentives and palliatives; increment of salary; ensuring security of lives and property; clearing of backlog of Ahmed-era salary arrears for SUBEB teachers, LG workers with N3bn. These and many more are ways in which the AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq led government in the state is working endless wonders through his administrative wizardry and political ingenuity.

Notable amongst Kwara’s youth holding prominent political offices are Muktar Tolani Shagaya, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Basic Education Services, a thirty-four year old youth who is a member of the House of Representatives, representing llorin-West/Asa federal constituency. Before his foray into politics, he was an entrepreneur, renewable energy specialist, international development worker and philanthropist. He was an executive director at Asolar Systems Nigeria Limited, one of the Nigeria’s leading provider of alternative clean energy solutions. He is also the founder of LTBL Solar Company. As a brilliant young chap, he was the Project Officer/Energy Associate at Rural Electrification Agency, the Implementing Agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria tasked with the electrification of rural and unserved communities. While at the agency, he worked on several projects including the World Bank-sponsored FADAMA project.

Abdulquawiy Olododo is a trained Engineer and was formerly a Technical Adviser to Governor AA for two years before he was later appointed as the General Manager of Kwara State Social Investment Programmes, KWASSIP, an agency that was established to impact positively on the lives of the poor, vulnerable, unemployed and those at the bottom of the financial pyramid without access to funding, to ensure that they are availed the opportunity to better lives. Presently, he is the honourable Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, and he also doubles as the Supervisory Commissioner for Works.

Salihu Yakubu-Danladi: he is the RT. Honourable Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, representing Gwanara in Baruten state constituency. Though a trained engineer, he is also an astute politician with unusual proclivity for intellectualism.

Nafisat Musa Buge, a 26-year old activist and entrepreneur is the Commissioner for Youth Development. In one of her media engagements, she graciously appreciated the Governor for finding her worthy saying, “On behalf of the Youth constituency in Kwara State, I want to thank Your Excellency for making us real leaders of tomorrow, as we used to sing when we were in secondary schools. I thank you for giving us hope, for helping to fulfill our aspirations, and for being our supporter. “Your choice of mentees will, in the next few years, by God’s grace, increase the number of committed young leaders in Nigeria. And history and prosperity will be kind to you,”she said.

Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu: She is a 26-year old trained journalist who was elected to represent the good people of Owode/Onire constituency, in Asa local government. By virtue of her age, Hon. Rukayat is the youngest state legislator in Nigeria.

Damilola Yetunde Yusuf Adelodun, a 29-year old lady is the Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology. Prior to her political appointment, she was the Director, Business and Strategy, Kam Holdings. As a chip off her old block, Damilola Yusuf, the daughter of that Kwara business magnate, Dr. Ibitoye Kamoru Yusuf, Chairman/CEO, Kam Holdings, is known for her versatility and inimitable entrepreneurial dexterity and as well business savvy.

Hajia Modibbo Kawu is another eminent face of hope in Kwara. As an experienced civil servant, she was at various times the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, and now ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.

Related News

Building the new NASENI: The journey so far, and what lies ahead

MASS KIDNAPPINGS: The truth Nigerians do not want to hear, by Femi Fani-Kayode

Herbert Wigwe and his towering legacy of entrepreneurial stardom

Dr. Segun Ogunsola, a UK trained expert in social construction and urban development is the Kwara’s Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development. He has worked has a lead training consultant and lecturer across the UK, before joining the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation(NDIC), as a Senior Project Manager, overseeing Engineering and Technical Services.

Hajia Modibbo Kawu is another eminent face of hope in Kwara. As an experienced civil servant, she was at various times the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, and now ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.

Dr. Amina El-Imam, the Health Commissioner enthuses hope with unmatchable erudition. She is a teacher and academic intellectual with over 50 publications to her credit, both in local and international journals. As a seasoned academic, she is a Fulbright Visiting Scholar at the North Carolina State University. In honour of her radical academic erudition, she is a recipient of Nigeria’s Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND.

Hauwa Nuru is another egghead in the AA’s cabinet. She is intellectually and professionally hotheaded, and she is the Finance Commissioner. She is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, a Fellow of the Certified National Accountant and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management of Nigeria, member of the Institute of Budget Management and Administration, and a Doctor of Business Administration from Commonwealth University.

Olukoju is another indomitable face of hope. She is the Communications Commissioner. Given her vast experience as a media guru, she is an authority in public relations, broadcasting, policy making and grassroots advocacy; and her astuteness earned her the directorship of communications for KwaraLEARN, a flagship education initiative of AA’s administration that caters for children’s education, most importantly, girl-child education. She is a member of the International Press Institute.

•Ipoola, a public affairs analyst, is resident in Lagos.