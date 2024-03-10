Kefas and his palliatives, by Emeka Obasi

The Chinese proverb, ‘if you want to plan for a lifetime educate the people’ should be the song on everyone’s lips in Taraba State where governor Agbu Kefas is doing something away from common politicians. The Wukari man knows what tomorrow will offer.

While other leaders are turning their states into massive Feeding Centres like I witnessed in impoverished Biafra during the Civil War, Kefas has refused to feed his people like beggarly dogs. Instead, he is using education as Palliatives.

From Jalingo to Bali, education is free in Taraba. No Taraba child will embrace poverty of the head anymore. Government Secondary and Primary Schools are barred from charging money to train school children. The governor has made provision for free books and uniforms, as well.

The Taraba State University has become more attractive. Fees have been slashed by 50 percent. In a country where some tertiary institutions charge as much as five million naira, this move is commendable. We all know that education is key.

This nascent idea of dashing distinguished citizens bread and butter is nauseating. Government may be creating a band of bureaucratic and political bandits, more dangerous than the ones that inhabit our forests and highways.

It is a lazy government that will dole out hand outs in form of foodstuff to dehumanised citizens. After one or two free meals, the problem remains unsolved. However, some bandits in air-conditioned offices smile to the bank richer while poverty grows fatter nationwide.

The only way out of Almajirism is quality education which Kefas is delivering for free in Taraba. Free meals did not develop Freetown. Nigerian politicians are busy buying our freedom with free rice that taste like Greek Gift. Fela would call it ‘ Chop and Quench’.

I expect more from this retired Army Lieutenant Colonel who is doing things differently, from his office in Jalingo. I understand he did not fight for the position of governor. It was offered him by Taraba Elders to broker tranquility.

Elder brother, Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas, could not realise his ambition of governing the state as a politician before death struck in 2021. The Kefas Brothers have joined the list of siblings who rose to become state Chief Executives. The senior Kefas was moved from Cross River to Delta State as Military Administrator.

Brig. David Bamigboye was the first governor of Kwara State. His younger brother, Brigadier General Theophilus Bamigboye, became governor of Bauchi State much later before he was redeployed to Osun State. Air Cdre. Emeka Omeruah and Col. Paul Omeruo were born of the same parents. They were governors of Anambra and Kogi States, respectively.

Agbu Kefas appreciates Education and he is using it to move Taraba to the next level. While those in other states get free food and go back to criminality when hunger beckons, Tarabans will keep away from vices and use knowledge to shape their future.

With a first degree from the Nigerian Defence Academy ( NDA ) Kaduna, the governor continued to seek knowledge. He has a post graduate degree in Legal Criminology and Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan and another Masters in Public Administration from Delta State University.

While I appreciate Kefas, I want to task him with the job of rallying Middle Belters against banditry. His military background should help in this regard. The Benue State governor may offer prayers, his counterpart on the Plateau should have the political will.

It is strange that the Middle Belt and Southern Kaduna, full of warriors, have become hunting grounds for Bandits and Unknown Herdsmen. I am talking of an area that produced Col. John Madaki, an expert in Jungle Warfare and Col. Musa Bitiyong, a man who trained Zimbabwean Elite Forces and became a hero across forests in Bechuanaland.

During the Nigerian Civil War, the Middle Belt contributed four General Officers Commanding ( GOC ). Iliya Bisalla, Ibrahim Haruna and Gibson Jalo were visible. Benjamin Adekunle of the Third Marine Commandos had a Bachama mother.

Middle Belters commanded the Nigerian Air Force as Service Chiefs. Shittu Alao, though an Ogbomosho man like Adekunle, was the son of a Shendam woman. His successor was Emmanuel Ikwue, of Idoma background.

Something must be done to protect the Middle Belt. Many of the World War soldiers recruited as West African Frontier Forces emerged from that zone. Their officers also commanded Peace Keeping Missions away from home. Geoffrey Ejiga, Joshua Dogonyaro, Victor Malu, Ishaya Bakut, Chris Garba, John Inienger, Martin Agwai, Max Khobe, Luka Nyeh, name them.

One more thing, Kefas should add Sports to Education. Many young men and women are roaming the streets because there is no place to direct their emotional energy. There was a team, Taraba Stars, that produced Ogbomosho Boy, Tunde Bamidele, an African Nations Cup winner with the Green Eagles in 1980. I want to see a Taraba club in the Premier League.

Mr. Governor should do something for a group of young girls that represented Taraba in a female soccer tournament in the Darius Ishaku years. The Coach is father of two of the girls and a civil servant who volunteered to sponsor the team. They returned as champions and no one said thank you.

When the Kefas Children graduate from schools, they may meet vagabonds and street urchins, offered free rice in other states while hailing leaders who not only stole their future but destroyed their humanity.