JUST IN: Many feared trapped as five-storey building collapses in Anambra

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

Some yet-to-be-identified number of persons may have been trapped as a five-storey building under construction collapsed at Basden Street, Fegge, in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the building, meant to serve commercial purposes on completion, collapsed in the early hours of Sunday while some of the construction workers were on the last floor.

An excavator has quickly been moved to the site to begin the evacuation of rubbles and possible rescue operations of any trapped victims.

The reason for the collapse has not yet been ascertained but as of the time of filing this report on Sunday, a source near the area said one person has been rescued as rescue operations continue at the site.

THE ROUND TABLE: FOOD CRISIS, DISGRACEFUL SPATE OF LOOTING AND WAR-TORN UKRAINE'S GRAIN DONATION

However, details of the incident are still sketchy as the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, could not be reached for confirmation.

He did not respond to enquiries on his telephone as of the time of filing this report.

The Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, Chinyere Nworah, has yet to respond to enquiries sent to her telephone.

Thirty trillion reasons why Buhari must be probed, by Dele Sobowale
Insecurity in Nigeria: Any change yet? By Tonnie Iredia
