South West

Jakande Estate Ajah: Lagos issues notice to shanties and illegal structures

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

Babatunde, decried the level of distortion of the area with the erection of shanties and illegal structures refacing boundaries of Jakande Estate and the adjoining roads, setbacks and drainage alignments especially the planned Lagos to Calabar coastal highway project.

Babatunde, therefore, ordered occupants of the shanties and illegal structures to vacate immediately as government will not give further notice before removal of the structures.

According to him, “Removal notices had been served severally on the occupants of these shanties but they have remained adamant. You can see that some of them have started removing the illegal structures themselves but I will implore those yet to comply to do so immediately as removal of these illegal structures begins anytime.”

Those on the inspection tour of the Mayegun/Jakande Estate axis were: Permanent Secretary, office of Urban Development, Engr. Sodeinde Nurudeen, General Manager of the state Building Control Agency, Arc Gbolahan Oki, as well as security details.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adele
Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com

