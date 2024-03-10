Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

I wake up at 2 am to cook for my boyfriend – BBNaija Tacha

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija reality star Natacha Anita Akide, aka Tacha, has revealed that she is in a committed relationship.

She said contrary to assumptions that she is high-headed, stressing that she wakes up at 2 am to cook noodles for her partner.

She disclosed this in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

The reality star said she and her partner could be planning a wedding and the public won’t know.

Tacha said, “We [me and my partner] could be planning a wedding and you wouldn’t know unless I say otherwise.

“I wake up at 2 am to make noodles for him. I would ask him, what do you want to eat? And in my head I’m like, ‘People would be like Oh God this Tacha on social media.’ And maybe there’s a fight between us, I will tell him, ‘People will think I am the problem but you know you’re the problem.’ Because I’m super nice.

“I do have someone I love and cherish. And most importantly, he understands me. So, even when people are constantly saying, ‘Oh who’s going to settle down with this one?’ I’m like, ‘If your daddy sees me, he’s going to love me.’ He’s going to want me because I’m tall, dark-skinned, cute, and most importantly, I’m beauty with brains.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JUST IN: Nine out of 102 abducted Borno IDPs return home
Next article
Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Ramadan, Nigeria Awaits Confirmation

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the...

Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
A combined troops of Operation Udoka with the Nigeria...

JUST IN: Nine out of 102 abducted Borno IDPs return home

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Nine out of the 102 Gamboru-Ngala, Borno State IDPs...

NDLEA uncovers illicit drug consignment in commercial bus engine, arrests two grandfathers

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Ramadan, Nigeria Awaits Confirmation

Sermons & Preaching 0
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the...

Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’

Regions 0
A combined troops of Operation Udoka with the Nigeria...

JUST IN: Nine out of 102 abducted Borno IDPs return home

Regions 0
Nine out of the 102 Gamboru-Ngala, Borno State IDPs...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading