BREAKING: Unspecified Number Of Tsangaya Students Kidnapped as Gunmen Storm Sokoto State

Bandits have reportedly kidnapped an unspecified number of Tsangaya students at Gidan Bakuso in Gada local government area of Sokoto state.

According to Daily Trust, the students were abducted from their school around 1am on Saturday.

The proprietor of the school, Liman Abubakar, said 15 students were unaccounted so far but “we are still counting.”

This incident came barely a day after the terrorists stormed a government school in Kaduna State and abducted over 270 pupils.

According to Abubakar, the bandits invaded the town around 1am, shot one person and abducted a woman.

“As they were leaving the town, they sighted our students rushing into their rooms and they kidnapped many of them.

“We have so far counted 15 who are missing and we are still searching for more,” he said.

Abubakar added that this was not the first time the village was attacked by bandits.

The member, representing Gada-East Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Kabiru Dauda while confirming the attack, said he received a call from the village around 2am that it was invaded by bandits.

“I reached out to the local government authorities and security agencies and I am sure they are doing something about it,” he said.

It was also gathered that bandits attacked and killed three persons at Turba village in Isa Local Government Area of the state, including the village head.

A member representing, Isa Constituency, Habibu Modachi who confirmed the incident, believed it was a reprisal after security operatives raided bandits’ hideouts two days ago.

The spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, said he was not aware of the development but he would contact the Divisional Police Officer of the local government areas.