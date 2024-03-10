Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Benue PDP demands account of N44bn intervention funds from gov Alia

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

The Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State has called on the State  Governor, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to account for how he expended N44 billion in special intervention grants received from the Federal Government between August 2023 to 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The opposition party in the state, through its State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, made the call while reacting to the submission of the leader of the All Progressive Congress in the state, Senator Tilley Gyado, that N44 billion in the form of intervention funds were accrued to the state in the past nine months.

Gyado who spoke at the APC stakeholders meeting in Makurdi on Sunday had listed the special intervention funds accrued to the state to include, N5 billion post-subsidy removal, N9 billion Infrastructural funds, and N30 billion sub-national intervention funds.

However, the state government and other states have denied receipt of N30 billion as alleged by the Senate President, Senator Godwin Akpabio.

The State Commissioner for Finance and Budget Planning, Michael Oglegba, who spoke to our correspondent about a week ago, stated there were some interventions received from the Federal Government but denied the N30 billion interaction fund.

The PDP in the state described the statement by the APC leader as ‘shocking’, saying,  there had been no disclosure from the governor of receipt of such funds, except the post-subsidy removal (palliatives) fund which, after much pressure from our end, he had accepted having received in part N2 billion, and thereafter had kept sealed lips over the outstanding N3 billion.

“If there was a N9 billion infrastructure fund and a N30 billion Sub-national intervention fund, the people of Benue State are only getting to know about it from the APC statement, and this by all standards of transparency and accountability is unacceptable.

“PDP is saddened that this non-disclosure of N44 billion federal intervention grants by Governor Alia reinforces his policy of concealment and disregard for due process and the rule of law which underpin a style of governance that is in character a sole administratorship.”

The opposition party urged the governor to come clean and disclose how he had expended the N44 billion special grants, as to do otherwise would be to thicken further the cloud of suspicions hovering over his administration.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Is it wise to attend your ex-husband’s wedding?
Next article
Thirty trillion reasons why Buhari must be probed, by Dele Sobowale
Akin Yusuf
Akin Yusufhttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Ramadan, Nigeria Awaits Confirmation

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the...

Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
A combined troops of Operation Udoka with the Nigeria...

I wake up at 2 am to cook for my boyfriend – BBNaija Tacha

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Natacha...

JUST IN: Nine out of 102 abducted Borno IDPs return home

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Nine out of the 102 Gamboru-Ngala, Borno State IDPs...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Ramadan, Nigeria Awaits Confirmation

Sermons & Preaching 0
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the...

Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’

Regions 0
A combined troops of Operation Udoka with the Nigeria...

I wake up at 2 am to cook for my boyfriend – BBNaija Tacha

Entertainment 0
March 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Natacha...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading