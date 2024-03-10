Menu
Audit Report Indicts NUPRC and Customs for Non-Remittance of Billions in 2020

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

 

The Office of the Auditor General for the Federation (OAuGF) has revealed in its 2020 report that the Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigeria Customs Service did not remit several billions of naira into the federation accounts.

The report highlighted that while NUPRC deducted N151.121 billion from oil royalties, there was no evidence of detailed priority projects and FAAC approval. The audit also revealed outstanding royalties payable by NNPC to NUPRC and non-remittance of levies by the Nigeria Customs Service, indicating weaknesses in internal control systems.

The OAuGF recommended accountability and proper documentation.

In response, NUPRC stated that NNPC makes deductions for government priority projects before remittance, and NNPC should provide the necessary approvals. The OAuGF called for the CEO of NUPRC to account for the deducted N151.121 billion.

On another note, the report pointed out that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) collected various Federation Account Levies but only remitted CET levies. The sum of N328.71 billion collected in levies from January 2016 to December 2020 was not part of the Federation Account Levies shared at the FAAC. The OAuGF attributed the anomalies to weaknesses in the internal control system at the NCS and requested the Comptroller General to account for the funds.

Furthermore, the Customs management alleged that the debit transaction of N13.905 billion in the Federation Account resulted from double entries made by the Central Bank of Nigeria during a system upgrade, and the monthly reconciliation with CBN and OAGF revealed that the entries are correct. Additionally, NCS did not remit N10.559 billion in revenue collected from Import Duties, CET Levies, and NCS VAT, and N1.704 billion in Federation Account Levies (other than CET Levies) between January 2016 and December 2020.

The Customs management failed to substantiate the under-remittance, and the OAuGF urged accountability and proper documentation.

Akin Yusuf
Akin Yusufhttp://naija247news.com

