“Any man who strikes a woman isn’t fit to be called a man” – Pete Edochie

March 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has declared that men who strikes women out of sheer provocation do not befit the title of a man.

While making an advertisement for Life Lager beer, the actor, who recently marked his 77th birthday, stated that his birthday coincides with the International Women’s Day of March 8.

He continued by praising women and said that a house becomes a home only when a woman moves in.

Pete Edochie told men that the strength of a woman lies in her tongue so if a man strikes a woman simply because he is provoked, the he isn’t fit to be called a man.

He went on to say that any man who can get along with a woman is capable of leading both a local government and a country.(www.naija247news.com).