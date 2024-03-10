Airline Operators Dispute Exorbitant Airfares as Cause for Decreased Air Travel in Nigeria

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Airlines in Nigeria have refuted claims that exorbitant airfares are responsible for the current decline in air travel across the country. According to operators who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday, the drop in air travel is a result of the typical low season in the industry rather than the cost of fares.

Online fares confirmed by NAN on Saturday revealed varying prices for flights from Lagos to Abuja on different airlines. Arik Air priced its flight at N132,976, Ibom Air at N150,000, and United Nigeria Airlines at N142,500. Other airlines such as Aero Contractors, Air Peace, Max Airline, and Dana Airlines had fares ranging from N78,000 to N196,548.

During the peak season in December, the same Lagos to Abuja flight ranged from N230,000 to N300,000. Achilleus Uchegbu, the Head of Corporate Communications at United Nigeria Airlines, stated that the cost of the ticket does not significantly influence a passenger’s decision to travel, emphasizing that people travel when they want to.

Mr. Adebanji Ola, Head of Corporate Communications at Arik Air, mentioned that the current low season is a regular occurrence in the industry and not an unusual trend. He suggested that assessing passenger turnout around April or May would provide a more accurate picture.

Despite the decline in air travel, Mrs. Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, a senior official of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd., noted that the airport was not empty, and terminal operations were proceeding smoothly. She attributed the reduction in air travel to the Christian Lenten season and the simultaneous Islamic Ramadan fast.

An Abuja-bound air traveler, Mr. Doma Doma, expressed understanding, stating that he would not blame the airlines as they are obligated to review their rates in response to fluctuating exchange rates.