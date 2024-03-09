Wigwe: Emotions, as govs, Akpabio, Dangote, Peter Obi, Sanusi, others attend funeral (Photos)

It is an emotionally charged air at the funeral of the late Access Bank boss, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba, and son, Chizi, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpi, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Tears welled up in many faces at the solemn occasion.

Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Doreen, son, Chizzy, and former Managing Director of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, died in a helicopter crash in the US on February 9. Their bodies arrived in the country yesterday , for today’s burial rights.

Roll call

Some of the dignitaries at the funeral today include Governors Sim Fubara (Rivers), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Governor of Akwa Ubom state, Umo Eno; Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, and the King of Okochiri Kingdom, Ateke Tom, are there.

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi: 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, are also at the event.

Also, the immediate past Bayelsa Governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, and former Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, are present.

Also there are the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, who is the chief security officer, CSO, of the burial ceremony, and Dr Godknows Igali, a former Nigerian Ambassador.

Members of the clergy, traditional rulers from the Omoeke, Wigwe’s hometown, and monarchs from Isiokpo in general are in attendance.

Below are some images from the funeral: