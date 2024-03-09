Menu
North Central

The Northern Senators Forum Raises Concerns Over N3 Trillion Increase in 2024 Budget

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The Northern Senators Forum has voiced its dissatisfaction with the N28 trillion 2024 budget signed by President Bola Tinubu, citing a N3 trillion unexplained increase. In an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, Abdul Ningi, the forum’s chairman, expressed concerns about the skewed allocation, particularly detrimental to the North and Nigeria at large.

According to Ningi, the forum engaged consultants to review the budget meticulously over the past three months, uncovering discrepancies not evident during the National Assembly deliberations. The discovered discrepancies, he emphasized, were unacceptable and required urgent attention.

Ningi highlighted specific projects, such as the Mambila power project and Ajaokuta, as critical for the North’s development, expressing dismay over their neglect. He questioned the whereabouts of funds allocated to these projects and vowed to present their findings to President Tinubu directly.

Furthermore, Ningi criticized the government’s handling of security challenges, particularly in the North, where the situation has escalated significantly. He warned of the potential consequences if decisive action is not taken promptly, expressing concern about the region’s future stability.

Despite his affiliation with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ningi stressed his commitment to representing the people’s interests and holding the government accountable for its actions. He lamented the worsening conditions under Tinubu’s leadership, urging a more inclusive and proactive approach to governance.

