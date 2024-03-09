Menu
Tacha Asserts: No Accusations of Sleeping with Married Men Can Hold

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke

Date:

Controversial Big Brother Naija alum, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, confidently dispelled rumors during a candid interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo. She emphatically stated that she cannot be accused of involvement with married men as there is no evidence to support such claims.

In the interview, Tacha proudly declared, “There were rumours that I was sleeping with married men but they can’t bring one married man because they know there’s none.” She firmly asserted her dedication to her principles and challenged those making baseless accusations against her.

Tacha went on to emphasize her hard work and the effort she has invested in achieving her success. She boldly stated, “I say it proudly, any day, anytime, anywhere, in my sleep, in my dream, everything I enjoy I worked hard for it.” In an industry where progress can be challenging, Tacha showcased her resilience and determination to overcome obstacles through her relentless commitment to hard work and self-reliance.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke
