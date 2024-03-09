Switch to parliamentary system, Cardinal Onaiyekan tells national assembly

His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has emphasized the need for Nigeria to transition to a new system of government that would minimize corruption and enhance governmental proximity to the people. The Emeritus Catholic Bishop of Abuja expressed these sentiments during a policy dialogue on a new governance structure for Nigeria, organized by Abuja School Social and Political Thought (ASSPT) in the capital city.

Cardinal Onaiyekan stressed the urgency for a shift, asserting that the current trajectory is unsustainable. He advocated considering a parliamentary system, acknowledging both its advantages and disadvantages, emphasizing the importance of a governance model that brings government closer to the people and reduces opportunities for corruption.

The Cardinal highlighted the potential advantages of the parliamentary system in discouraging legal theft and misuse of natural resources. He criticized the current legal entitlements, such as pensions for governors, which he deemed unfair compared to retired public servants receiving meager pensions.

On the issue of restructuring, Cardinal Onaiyekan asserted that a constitutional amendment alone would not save Nigeria, advocating for genuine restructuring instead. He argued that the Nigerian constitution lacks a clear framework for governance and religious affairs, leading to confusion and inefficiency.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Kingsley Chinda, a proponent of the parliamentary system, supported Cardinal Onaiyekan’s call for change. Chinda, among the lawmakers who introduced bills seeking a shift to the parliamentary system, emphasized the need for a system that provides for rewards and sanctions.

Dr. Akin Fapohunda of Afenifere called for a well-defined process for the country’s restructuring. He emphasized the importance of outlining processes, milestones, and timelines to effectively address the current challenges.

Catholic priest Fr. George Ehusani stressed the importance of integrity in nation-building and warned against “elite idiocy,” emphasizing the potential ruin it could bring to any nation.

Dr. Sam Amadi, the Director of ASSPT, argued that the parliamentary system is more cost-effective and provides better mechanisms for accountability compared to the presidential system. He highlighted the importance of engaging critical stakeholders in discussions before adopting any changes to Nigeria’s governance system. The ASSPT aims to include diverse national institutions, religious groups, and regions in shaping a consensus-driven system of government.