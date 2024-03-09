Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Views

Switch to parliamentary system, Cardinal Onaiyekan tells national assembly

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has emphasized the need for Nigeria to transition to a new system of government that would minimize corruption and enhance governmental proximity to the people. The Emeritus Catholic Bishop of Abuja expressed these sentiments during a policy dialogue on a new governance structure for Nigeria, organized by Abuja School Social and Political Thought (ASSPT) in the capital city.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Cardinal Onaiyekan stressed the urgency for a shift, asserting that the current trajectory is unsustainable. He advocated considering a parliamentary system, acknowledging both its advantages and disadvantages, emphasizing the importance of a governance model that brings government closer to the people and reduces opportunities for corruption.

The Cardinal highlighted the potential advantages of the parliamentary system in discouraging legal theft and misuse of natural resources. He criticized the current legal entitlements, such as pensions for governors, which he deemed unfair compared to retired public servants receiving meager pensions.

On the issue of restructuring, Cardinal Onaiyekan asserted that a constitutional amendment alone would not save Nigeria, advocating for genuine restructuring instead. He argued that the Nigerian constitution lacks a clear framework for governance and religious affairs, leading to confusion and inefficiency.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Kingsley Chinda, a proponent of the parliamentary system, supported Cardinal Onaiyekan’s call for change. Chinda, among the lawmakers who introduced bills seeking a shift to the parliamentary system, emphasized the need for a system that provides for rewards and sanctions.

Dr. Akin Fapohunda of Afenifere called for a well-defined process for the country’s restructuring. He emphasized the importance of outlining processes, milestones, and timelines to effectively address the current challenges.

Catholic priest Fr. George Ehusani stressed the importance of integrity in nation-building and warned against “elite idiocy,” emphasizing the potential ruin it could bring to any nation.

Dr. Sam Amadi, the Director of ASSPT, argued that the parliamentary system is more cost-effective and provides better mechanisms for accountability compared to the presidential system. He highlighted the importance of engaging critical stakeholders in discussions before adopting any changes to Nigeria’s governance system. The ASSPT aims to include diverse national institutions, religious groups, and regions in shaping a consensus-driven system of government.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Photos: Akapbio, Sanusi, Dangote, other eminent Nigerians attend Wigwe’s burial in Rivers
Next article
Russia and Nigeria: Turning A New Page In Their Relationship?
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Russia and Nigeria: Turning A New Page In Their Relationship?

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh On March 6, Foreign Minister Sergey...

Photos: Akapbio, Sanusi, Dangote, other eminent Nigerians attend Wigwe’s burial in Rivers

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Eminent Nigerian personalities including Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio...

CBN Sells Record N1.3 Trillion in T-Bills to Boost Forex Inflow

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
In a strategic move targeting overseas investors, the Central...

Drake Loses $600,000 Bet as Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Francis Ngannou

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
  Award-winning Canadian rapper and singer Drake faced a significant...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Russia and Nigeria: Turning A New Page In Their Relationship?

News Analysis 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh On March 6, Foreign Minister Sergey...

Photos: Akapbio, Sanusi, Dangote, other eminent Nigerians attend Wigwe’s burial in Rivers

South South 0
Eminent Nigerian personalities including Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio...

CBN Sells Record N1.3 Trillion in T-Bills to Boost Forex Inflow

Treasury Bills 0
In a strategic move targeting overseas investors, the Central...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading