Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

School mass abduction: Kaduna state govt hires private negotiator to free 287 pupils

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

 

Negotiations for the release of 287 abducted pupils and teachers from Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School, Kuriga 1, Kaduna State, have commenced. The Kaduna State Government, through a private negotiator with a history of handling such situations, is reaching out to the bandits involved. The abductions occurred when bandits stormed the LEA Primary School, Kuriga, abducting pupils and staff. The state government, led by Governor Uba Sani, has initiated efforts to ensure the safe release of the victims, and security forces are actively involved in the search.

Despite the tragic incident, Governor Uba Sani assured the community that all abducted children would be safely returned. However, concerns have been raised about the potential consequences of the impeachment move against the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on the state’s political landscape. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South South Zone condemned the impeachment plot, urging Governor Obaseki to prioritize unity within the party.

Meanwhile, in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, at least two worshippers were killed during Friday prayers in Anguwar Makera. The assailants, believed to be bandits, opened fire on worshippers during the prayer session. The incident adds to the growing security challenges faced by communities in the region.

In a related development, the abductors of over 200 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the Ngala camp in Borno State have not yet contacted the families for ransom. The Borno State Emergency Management Agency is closely monitoring the situation, and a fact-finding team has been deployed to gather information. The whereabouts of the abducted IDPs remain uncertain, with some speculating that they may have lost their way and are slowly returning to the camp.

The situation remains tense in the affected areas, with residents concerned about the security of their communities. The government and security forces are actively engaged in addressing the challenges and working towards the safe return of the abducted individuals.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

