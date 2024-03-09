Sam Altman Returns to OpenAI Board as Investigation Concludes

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sam Altman has rejoined the OpenAI board of directors as the investigation into his previous ouster concludes. The investigation, conducted by U.S. law firm WilmerHale, focused on the events leading up to Altman’s removal as CEO.

The new board members include Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Nicole Seligman, and Fidji Simo. The investigation found a breakdown of trust between the prior board and Altman, but also confirmed that the board acted in good faith.

Despite the challenges, Altman expressed gratitude for the support and is looking forward to moving past this chapter.

The investigation did not raise concerns about product safety, security, finances, or statements to customers or business partners. Instead, it highlighted a breakdown in trust between the board and Altman.

WilmerHale’s investigation began in December and involved interviews with prior board members, advisors, current executives, and other witnesses, as well as the review of thousands of documents.

Altman expressed appreciation for the support from board members and the law firm during this difficult period. He acknowledged areas where he could have handled things differently and emphasized his excitement about the future.

The rollercoaster of events at OpenAI has also led to other developments, including a lawsuit from Elon Musk against Altman and Greg Brockman for breach of contract and fiduciary duty. Despite these challenges, OpenAI remains focused on its mission and plans to file a motion to dismiss Musk’s claims.

Altman’s return to the board marks a significant step forward for OpenAI as it navigates through a period of transition and uncertainty. With a renewed sense of purpose, the organization is poised to continue its groundbreaking work in artificial intelligence.