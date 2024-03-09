Menu
Search
Subscribe
AI

Sam Altman Returns to OpenAI Board as Investigation Concludes

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sam Altman has rejoined the OpenAI board of directors as the investigation into his previous ouster concludes. The investigation, conducted by U.S. law firm WilmerHale, focused on the events leading up to Altman’s removal as CEO.

The new board members include Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Nicole Seligman, and Fidji Simo. The investigation found a breakdown of trust between the prior board and Altman, but also confirmed that the board acted in good faith.

Despite the challenges, Altman expressed gratitude for the support and is looking forward to moving past this chapter.

The investigation did not raise concerns about product safety, security, finances, or statements to customers or business partners. Instead, it highlighted a breakdown in trust between the board and Altman.

WilmerHale’s investigation began in December and involved interviews with prior board members, advisors, current executives, and other witnesses, as well as the review of thousands of documents.

Altman expressed appreciation for the support from board members and the law firm during this difficult period. He acknowledged areas where he could have handled things differently and emphasized his excitement about the future.

The rollercoaster of events at OpenAI has also led to other developments, including a lawsuit from Elon Musk against Altman and Greg Brockman for breach of contract and fiduciary duty. Despite these challenges, OpenAI remains focused on its mission and plans to file a motion to dismiss Musk’s claims.

Altman’s return to the board marks a significant step forward for OpenAI as it navigates through a period of transition and uncertainty. With a renewed sense of purpose, the organization is poised to continue its groundbreaking work in artificial intelligence.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Osun Governor Adeleke Calls For Fiscal Reforms, Minimum Wage Increase
Next article
“Herbert Wigwe’s Burial: Rivers State Police Tightens Security Today”
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Osun: Tension as Chiefs, Traditionalists Shun Rites for Adeleke-Appointed Iree Oba

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Tensions have escalated in the Iree community of Boripe...

In Kaduna State, Security Forces Close In on Abductors Following Tinubu’s Order

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
  Security forces are reportedly closing in on the abductors...

As UN urges Sudan truce, Russia and China cite Gaza

The Editor The Editor -
UNITED NATIONS, March 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations...

“Nigeria’s Forex Inflows Reach $2.3 Billion with Investor Interest and Overseas Remittances”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
 Foreign exchange inflows to Nigeria rose to $2.3 billion...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Osun: Tension as Chiefs, Traditionalists Shun Rites for Adeleke-Appointed Iree Oba

South West 0
Tensions have escalated in the Iree community of Boripe...

In Kaduna State, Security Forces Close In on Abductors Following Tinubu’s Order

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
  Security forces are reportedly closing in on the abductors...

As UN urges Sudan truce, Russia and China cite Gaza

Geopolitics 0
UNITED NATIONS, March 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading