Replace HND with B.Tech for Equitable Education, Rector Urges FG

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

 

In a recent appeal to President Bola Tinubu, the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ayede Ogbomosho, Dr. (Engr.) Taofeek Adekunle Abdul-hameed, urged the government to replace the Higher National Diploma (HND) with a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech). During a live radio program in Ibadan, the rector emphasized that this change is crucial for the benefit of financially challenged students nationwide.

Dr. Abdul-hameed, part of a league of rectors advocating for this transformation, highlighted the need to eliminate the dichotomy between Polytechnics and Universities. He asserted that both institutions produce graduates and educators of equal competence. The rector argued that focusing on technical skills and entrepreneurship is more beneficial to the nation’s economic development than traditional degrees.

Citing the examples of China and the United Arab Emirates, he pointed out how these growing economies rely on the skills and abilities of their citizens. According to the rector, Polytechnics prioritize practical technical training and entrepreneurship, preparing students for self-employment in a job market with a scarcity of white-collar positions.

Addressing the issue of student loans, Dr. Abdul-hameed commended the Federal Government for making education accessible to indigent students. He suggested that tuition fees should be kept low, and students should be allowed to take interest-free loans. The rector proposed that students, benefiting from loans, should also receive skill acquisition training to enhance their employability and ability to repay the loan after graduation.

He expressed hope that President Tinubu would support this initiative, emphasizing the importance of signing the bill to replace HND with B.Tech for a more equitable educational system.

Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

