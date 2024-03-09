Replace HND with B.Tech for Equitable Education, Rector Urges FG

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a recent appeal to President Bola Tinubu, the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ayede Ogbomosho, Dr. (Engr.) Taofeek Adekunle Abdul-hameed, urged the government to replace the Higher National Diploma (HND) with a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech). During a live radio program in Ibadan, the rector emphasized that this change is crucial for the benefit of financially challenged students nationwide.

Dr. Abdul-hameed, part of a league of rectors advocating for this transformation, highlighted the need to eliminate the dichotomy between Polytechnics and Universities. He asserted that both institutions produce graduates and educators of equal competence. The rector argued that focusing on technical skills and entrepreneurship is more beneficial to the nation’s economic development than traditional degrees.

Citing the examples of China and the United Arab Emirates, he pointed out how these growing economies rely on the skills and abilities of their citizens. According to the rector, Polytechnics prioritize practical technical training and entrepreneurship, preparing students for self-employment in a job market with a scarcity of white-collar positions.

Addressing the issue of student loans, Dr. Abdul-hameed commended the Federal Government for making education accessible to indigent students. He suggested that tuition fees should be kept low, and students should be allowed to take interest-free loans. The rector proposed that students, benefiting from loans, should also receive skill acquisition training to enhance their employability and ability to repay the loan after graduation.

He expressed hope that President Tinubu would support this initiative, emphasizing the importance of signing the bill to replace HND with B.Tech for a more equitable educational system.