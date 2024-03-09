Menu
CrimeWatch

Police, Vigilante rescue four after gun duel in Anambra

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Rescue Operation: Four Abducted Persons Freed in Anambra State

A combined team of the police and Vigilance group successfully rescued four abducted individuals in Anambra State. The dramatic rescue unfolded during a shootout on Friday along Amagu Awgbu Road in Orumba North Local Government Area as the suspects attempted to flee the state.

Anambra police spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed the details of the operation, stating that the gang opened fire on the patrol team but eventually succumbed to the superior firepower of the Police-Vigilante team. As a result, two of the three vehicles used by the gang were immobilized, and several suspects fled the scene with injuries.

During the encounter, law enforcement recovered a Pump Action Gun and seized two SUVs, including a 2017 edition Toyota Highlander with registration number Abuja GWA 141 KZ and a Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4Matic with registration number Anambra AGU 242 NQ. Further investigation revealed that the number plates on the Mercedes Benz SUV belonged to a Toyota Sienna Spacewagon vehicle.

All four abducted victims were rescued unharmed, and preliminary inquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of their abduction. Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, praised the heroic efforts of the rescue team and applauded the effective collaboration between the police and Vigilante groups across the state.

Following the successful operation, the case has been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Awkuzu for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Peter Okafor
