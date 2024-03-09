Photos: Akapbio, Sanusi, Dangote, other eminent Nigerians attend Wigwe’s burial in Rivers

The burial service which was held in Isiokpo community in Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers State was also graced by the former Emir of Kano, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II, and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Others were former Transport Minister Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, and governors such as Alex Otti (Abia), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) Babjide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and other notable captains of industry.

The funeral service is being held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lion of Judah parish, Isiokpo.

A cross-section of eminent Nigerians at Wigwe’s burial

L-R: Dangote, Sanusi, Abiodun