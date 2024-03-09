Menu
PDP South South Zone Condemns Impeachment Plot Against Edo Deputy Governor

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

 

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South South Zone strongly criticized the attempts by members of the Edo State House of Assembly to impeach Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu over alleged misconduct. The party deemed the move unreasonable and cautioned Governor Godwin Obaseki against pursuing the impeachment, emphasizing the potential negative impact on the party’s prospects in the forthcoming Governorship elections.

In a statement released by its Publicity Secretary, Bishop Ante, the PDP expressed concern about the impeachment proceedings, especially considering the ongoing efforts within the party to reconcile factions ahead of the scheduled Governorship elections in September 2024.

Ante remarked, “It is a sad development and indeed a sign of failure of the leadership of the party in Edo State to allow internal political disagreements to snowball into a major crisis that could jeopardize the chances of the party.”

While acknowledging the State House of Assembly’s authority to impeach the Deputy Governor, the PDP stressed the importance of adhering to the laws of the land in exercising such powers. The party highlighted its distress over the prolonged discord between Governor Obaseki and Deputy Governor Shaibu, elected to enhance the well-being of the people.

The statement praised Philip Shaibu’s maturity and composure amid provocation, urging him to remain a loyal and committed party member. The PDP called on Governor Obaseki to focus on reconciling and unifying the Edo PDP Family, providing the leadership needed to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

“Engaging in a self-serving impeachment move against Philip Shaibu at this time will do us no good,” the statement concluded.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

