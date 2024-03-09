Osun: Tension as Chiefs, Traditionalists Shun Rites for Adeleke-Appointed Iree Oba

Tensions have escalated in the Iree community of Boripe Local Government Area, Osun State, following the simultaneous emergence of two kings in one palace. The discord traces back to the administration of Adegboyega Oyetola, who appointed Oba Ademola Ponle. However, Governor Ademola Adeleke, upon assuming office, suspended Oba Ponle and initiated a committee to review the appointment.

After a year, Governor Adeleke issued a White Paper, mandating a fresh selection process that resulted in the appointment of Prince Muritala Oyelakin from the Oyekun ruling house as the new Aare of Iree.

The rites for Oba-elect Oyelakin commenced recently, marked by visits to significant places in the town. During these traditional rituals, leaders allegedly broke into the Odofin’s house (seclusion), previously locked after Oba Ponle’s emergence, leading to gunshots and heightened tension.

In response to the new king’s appointment, Chief Taiwo Oguntobi, the head of kingmakers, expressed discontent, claiming that crucial representatives were absent during the traditional rites. He maintained support for Oba Ponle, emphasizing that the authentic king had already undergone the necessary rites, and any other claimant is considered illegitimate.

Meanwhile, Oba Oyelakin, in a statement to newsmen in Iree, asserted that he has completed all essential traditional rites for his enthronement as the monarch. The situation remains fraught with uncertainty as the community grapples with the clash of royal legitimacy.