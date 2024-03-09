Menu
Osun Governor Adeleke Calls For Fiscal Reforms, Minimum Wage Increase

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has called for a review of the Federation Account Revenue sharing formula and the reclassification of solid minerals from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list.

Adeleke, representing the South West at the National Tripartite Minimum wage committee, made these appeals during the South West zonal public hearing on the new national minimum wage in Lagos on Thursday. Addressing labour leaders and delegates, Governor Adeleke emphasized the necessity for a balanced approach to improving the welfare of Nigerian workers.

He highlighted the consensus on the need for an upward review of the National Minimum Wage, considering the existing one as unrealistic. “In tandem with the public outcry for the review of the sharing formula for the federation account, the time has come for the federal government to revisit the matter.

There is an urgent need for the review of existing sharing formulas in favour of states and local governments.

“I call on the National Assembly through the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to urgently take decisive action to look at the ratio objectively and realistically,” Adeleke said. He specifically called on the National Assembly through the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to objectively and realistically reassess the revenue-sharing ratio.

Additionally, he advocated for the removal of solid minerals from the exclusive legislative list, emphasizing the wealth of natural resources in every state of Nigeria.

Governor Adeleke expressed support for an improved minimum wage, asserting that Osun State is in favour of a realistic and sustainable wage structure within available resources. However, he acknowledged the varying financial capacities of states, suggesting that individual states negotiate with their workers to determine a realistic and sustainable minimum wage.

At the public hearing, Comrade Mike Aremu, Director General of Michael Imoudu Labour Institute, commended Governor Adeleke for his pro-labour policies, stating that he deserves a labour fellowship award. Aremu also highlighted the need for labour leaders to consider the principles of affordability and sustainability in the pursuit of the new minimum wage.

The zonal public hearing was chaired by the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

