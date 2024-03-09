Ogun State Government Pledges Transparent Distribution of N5 Billion Palliative

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Ogun State government has assured residents of the transparent distribution of the N5 billion palliative initiative. Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, the State Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, made this commitment in Abeokuta during an appearance on the Ogun State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists’ monthly program, “Guest Forum.” The program aims to hold those in power accountable and seek clarifications on government policies.

Governor Dapo Abiodun recently announced a N5 billion palliative initiative to alleviate the socio-economic hardships caused by fuel subsidy removal across all sectors of the state economy. Okubadejo acknowledged complaints about the disbursement process and assured that the government would ensure transparency, addressing all concerns.

While some students expressed dissatisfaction with the N50,000 palliative disbursement, alleging fraud attempts by government officials, Okubadejo emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing grievances. He explained that a committee had been established, involving relevant stakeholders, and technology, including BVN and NIN, would be leveraged for proper identification in the distribution process.

Reflecting on the achievements of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration over the past five years, Okubadejo highlighted the establishment of six additional economic development clusters, positioning the state as an industrial capital. He emphasized Ogun State’s readiness to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, boasting the highest number of free trade zones in Nigeria and numerous industrial estates.

Addressing the state’s digital transformation, Okubadejo pointed out initiatives like the digitalization of business premises permits and Certificate of Occupancy, along with reforms in land processes. These measures aim to enhance transparency, streamline transactions, and attract investments into the state. He also noted the remarkable financial growth, with Internally Generated Revenue soaring from 50 billion in 2020 to over 130 billion in 2023.

The Chairman of the Ogun State NUJ, Comrade Wale Olarenwaju, emphasized that the purpose of the forum was to facilitate interaction between the government and the governed. He commended the achievements of the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration, positioning the state ahead of others and making the ISEYA mantra enviable.