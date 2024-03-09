Menu
Nigeria’s Crude Oil Exports Surge in Fourth Quarter

By: Godwin Okafor

IBADAN, Nigeria–Nigeria’s crude oil exports saw an uptick in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, as reported by the government.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria exported crude oil valued at 10.310 trillion Nigerian naira ($6.47 billion) in the fourth quarter, marking an increase from the NGN8.535 trillion recorded in the previous quarter.

During the quarter, Nigeria’s total export trade amounted to NGN12.693 trillion, with crude oil contributing 81.23% to the exports, the NBS revealed.

