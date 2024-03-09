Menu
Retail & Households inflation

Nigerians Spent N858 Average Daily Cost for Healthy Diet in January 2024 – NBS

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that the average cost of a healthy diet per adult per day stood at N858 in January 2024. Released in Abuja on Saturday, the NBS CoHD report defines the Cost of Healthy Diet (CoHD) as the least expensive combination of locally available items meeting globally consistent food-based dietary guidelines.

This indicator serves as a measure of physical and economic access to healthy diets, representing the lower bound excluding transportation and meal preparation costs. The computation of CoHD relies on Retail Food Prices, Food Composition Data, and Healthy Diet Standards.

In January 2024, the average CoHD was highest in the South-West at N1,045 per adult per day, followed by the South-East at N986 per day. Conversely, the North-West recorded the lowest average CoHD at N683 per adult per day.

At the state level, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo had the highest CoHD at N1,090, N1,087, and N1,063, respectively. On the other hand, Katsina and Niger had the lowest costs at N629, followed by Kano and Jigawa at N649 and N676, respectively.

Animal-source foods constituted the most expensive food group recommendation in January 2024, accounting for 38% of the total CoHD while providing 13% of the total calories. Fruits and vegetables were the most expensive food groups in terms of price per calorie, despite contributing only 7% and 5% of total calories.

In contrast, legumes, nuts, and seeds were the least expensive food group, representing six percent of the total cost. Recent trends show that the CoHD has risen faster than general inflation and food inflation, although the CoHD and the food Consumer Price Index (CPI) are not directly comparable.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

