Nigerians Decry Soaring Cement Prices, Real Estate Developers Express Concern

Nigerians, particularly low and middle-income earners, have raised their voices against the exorbitant cost of cement, expressing fears that homeownership might become unattainable. The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has also warned that the country’s housing deficit will continue to escalate unless there is a decisive solution to the rising prices of cement and other building materials.

In a recent survey between February 11 and 22, 2024, the price of a 50kg bag of cement surged to between N10,500 and N13,000 in various parts of Lagos, Ogun, and other states, compared to an average of N5,000 to N6,000 between December 2023 and January 2024. The Federal Government intervened by meeting with manufacturers, resulting in major cement producers agreeing to reduce prices to between N7,000 and N8,000 per 50kg.

Dr. Aliyu Wamako, President of REDAN, expressed deep concern over the steep rise in cement costs, emphasizing the challenges it poses for low and middle-income earners attempting to build or own houses. He called for collaborative efforts between the government and cement manufacturers to find a lasting solution.

Residents, building contractors, and cement vendors have all voiced their grievances. Samuel Abayomi, a resident building his house, criticized the government, expressing concern that the prevailing hardships, including high cement prices, are making it increasingly difficult for citizens to survive. Building contractors, such as Peter Ekondu, and cement sellers also lamented the impact of soaring prices on their businesses, leading to disruptions in construction activities and poor patronage.

The vendors attributed the price hike to factors beyond their control, such as the exorbitant cost of raw materials and transportation challenges. They emphasized the need for government intervention to address policies contributing to the escalating costs.

The situation has sparked frustration among cement sellers, with poor patronage as consumers are reluctant to purchase at the elevated prices. The vendors are grappling with the effects of rising raw material costs and transportation expenses, making it challenging to absorb these additional costs.

The collective outcry underscores the widespread impact of soaring cement prices on various segments of the population, from aspiring homeowners to construction professionals and vendors. The concerns raised highlight the urgency for sustainable solutions to mitigate the challenges posed by the escalating costs of building materials.