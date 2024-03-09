Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

“Nigerians Criticize Tinubu for Appointing Ganduje’s Son as REA Director”

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

 

‘We Served Fathers, We’ll Now Serve Their Children’, Nigerians Knock Tinubu Over Appointment Of Ganduje’s Son As REA Director

The recent appointment of Umar Abdullahi Umar as the new Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency has sparked discontent among Nigerian Twitter users. Umar Abdullahi Umar is the son of former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who is currently the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The announcement of Umar’s appointment came after the suspension of Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad and three other executive directors from the agency.

Many social media users expressed dissatisfaction, viewing Umar’s appointment as a political favor to Ganduje’s family. Some critics highlighted a perceived trend of political appointments benefiting individuals with familial or political connections. The appointment was characterized as a form of compensation rather than a selection based on merit and competence.

Nigerians on social media raised concerns about the impact of such appointments on governance and public institutions. The discussion also touched upon previous appointments within the government that were seen as favoring individuals with close ties to the ruling party.

This controversy follows a similar outcry in February when it was reported that Bola Tinubu, a prominent political figure, appointed his son-in-law, Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA). Both instances have fueled public debates about transparency, accountability, and the need for merit-based appointments in government positions.

Atiku Condemns Abductions in Borno and Kaduna, Criticizes Government’s Response
Problem Of Deprivation In Nigeria Has Become Too Acute By Cheta Nwanze
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

