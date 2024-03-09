“Nigerians Criticize Tinubu for Appointing Ganduje’s Son as REA Director”

‘We Served Fathers, We’ll Now Serve Their Children’, Nigerians Knock Tinubu Over Appointment Of Ganduje’s Son As REA Director

The recent appointment of Umar Abdullahi Umar as the new Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency has sparked discontent among Nigerian Twitter users. Umar Abdullahi Umar is the son of former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who is currently the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The announcement of Umar’s appointment came after the suspension of Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad and three other executive directors from the agency.

Many social media users expressed dissatisfaction, viewing Umar’s appointment as a political favor to Ganduje’s family. Some critics highlighted a perceived trend of political appointments benefiting individuals with familial or political connections. The appointment was characterized as a form of compensation rather than a selection based on merit and competence.

Nigerians on social media raised concerns about the impact of such appointments on governance and public institutions. The discussion also touched upon previous appointments within the government that were seen as favoring individuals with close ties to the ruling party.

This controversy follows a similar outcry in February when it was reported that Bola Tinubu, a prominent political figure, appointed his son-in-law, Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA). Both instances have fueled public debates about transparency, accountability, and the need for merit-based appointments in government positions.