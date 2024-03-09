Menu
“Ngannou Congratulates Joshua After Knockout Defeat, Vows to Return Stronger”

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Francis Ngannou graciously congratulated Anthony Joshua after succumbing to a devastating second-round knockout by the British boxer, admitting that he didn’t even feel the final punch.

Joshua showcased his dominance in the heavyweight clash held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, reclaiming his status as one of the world’s top heavyweights after a challenging period in the sport following his loss of world titles to Oleksandr Usyk.

Ngannou, known for his MMA prowess, had previously rocked Tyson Fury in Riyadh in October, but Joshua proved to be too much for him with a blistering display and a brutal finish.

Reflecting on the fight, Ngannou remarked, “That was a clean one. In fact, I didn’t feel the punch. That’s what the knockout is about. I don’t feel any pain. That’s how I know I was knocked out … It was quite special because it stopped me. It did what Tyson Fury couldn’t do. It wasn’t my day, and he’s just way better than me today.”

Later, Ngannou tweeted an apology to his fans, acknowledging his disappointing performance.

After the fight, Joshua seemed to gesture towards Fury, hinting at his desire for a future bout. Speaking in the ring, Joshua expressed openness to facing the winner of Fury and Usyk’s upcoming match, emphasizing his eagerness to continue fighting.

While Ngannou plans to take some time off to reassess his boxing career following the setback, Joshua encouraged him to persevere, and Ngannou affirmed that he’s not done with the sport yet.

Despite the loss, Ngannou’s bold venture into boxing has garnered attention, and he remains determined to make his mark in the ring.

Babatunde Akinsola
