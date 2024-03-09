Menu
Middle Belt Forum Supports Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s Directive on Hunger Protests

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), a regional socio-political group representing the interests of the Middle Belt region, has endorsed the directive by Ohanaeze Ndigbo urging Igbo people not to participate in hunger protests.

The MBF clarified that the directive was not unilateral but a collective decision made by major socio-cultural organizations in Nigeria. Dr. Bitrus Pogu, the National President of MBF, emphasized the need for unity and support for President Bola Tinubu to address the economic challenges facing the country. Pogu stated that the economic crisis was a result of the Buhari administration’s actions, and they aimed to encourage President Tinubu for a better Nigeria.

However, the Northern Elders Forum acknowledged Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s directive but emphasized the gravity of the pervasive hunger in the country. The forum recognized the right of any group to make decisions in the best interest of its people but highlighted the urgent need for a united front to address the economic crisis.

The escalating hyperinflation and the government’s perceived lack of response have left many Nigerians struggling to afford basic necessities, leading to a state of despair.

While respecting Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s decision, the forum stressed the importance of acknowledging the severe economic situation and seeking solutions to address the crisis.

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland, Ambassador Yahaya Kwande, supported the decision of Igbo people not to participate in protests, citing concerns about potential property damage and looting.

However, some voices, including Anthony Sani, Former Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum, argued that the directive was right but for the wrong reasons. Sani contended that the removal of subsidies on fuel and the floating of the naira, leading to economic hardships, were not matters of choice for the government.

The perspectives presented reflect varying opinions on the directive by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, highlighting the complex socio-political landscape and the diverse concerns regarding the economic challenges facing the nation.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochi
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

