Kogi State Launches Connectivity Project To Boost Local Government Services

The Kogi State Government has commended the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy for the ongoing Project 774 LG Connectivity, recognizing the potential of improved internet access to enhance service delivery at the Local Government level.

The commendation was made by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, during the installation of connectivity facilities at the Kabba/Bunu Local Government Secretariat.

Speaking at the event in Kabba, Hon. Fanwo expressed enthusiasm about the project’s potential to digitize local government operations and extend the benefits of internet penetration. The initiative, implemented by officials from the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat) and Galaxy Backbone, is seen as a crucial step toward improving service delivery at the third tier of government.

Fanwo inaugurated the pilot phase of the Project 774 Connectivity, which covers five Local Government Areas: Lokoja, Kabba/Bunu, Okene, Okehi, and Bassa. He highlighted the strategic choice of Dr. Bosun Tijani, a global force in the IT world, as Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, predicting positive outcomes for Nigeria’s ICT culture and opportunities.

“The Government of Kogi State sees the Project 774 Connectivity as an ambitious driver to enhance digitization at the Local Government level and to bring home the benefits of internet penetration. I am happy to launch this here today on behalf of the Governor, Government and People of Kogi State,” Fanwo said.

He assured the Federal Government that the beneficiaries would utilize the facilities effectively, considering it a bold step in providing digital public infrastructure in government offices across the state.

The Project 774 LG Connectivity aims to offer reliable and affordable internet access to Local Governments, providing the necessary resources to deliver efficient public service and stimulate economic growth through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology deployment.