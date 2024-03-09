Menu
Its a national shame for Nigeria to recieve grains from War-Torn Ukraine says Peter Obi

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over Nigeria’s reliance on war-torn Ukraine for food assistance, labeling it a “national disgrace.” In a statement on X, Obi commended the Ukrainian government for their support but emphasized the urgent need to reassess Nigeria’s national priorities.

Obi lamented the current state of Nigeria, once economically confident and blessed with abundant natural resources, now seeking food aid from a country facing its own challenges. He attributed this situation to years of leadership failure and stressed the importance of reflecting on and reordering national priorities and resource management.

Last week, Ukraine donated 25,000 tonnes of wheat as emergency food assistance to 1.3 million vulnerable people in northeast Nigeria. Obi underscored the need for Nigeria to aggressively prioritize investments in productive sectors, particularly agriculture, to address the growing national disgrace.

The former governor of Anambra urged the government to address insecurity, as it is crucial for farmers to return to their fields and support a productive manufacturing sector, ultimately benefiting small businesses. Obi concluded by stating that Nigeria must aggressively reorder its priorities and invest resources in sectors like agriculture to overcome its dependence on foreign food aid.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukola

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

