IPOB Rejects State Police Proposal, Advocates for Regional Approach

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has firmly rejected the proposal for State Police in Nigeria, asserting that it will not prevent the country’s disintegration. In a statement, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, expressed support for a regional police approach while opposing state-level policing.

Powerful argued that State Police could be manipulated for political purposes, emphasizing the need for a regional strategy involving multiple states working together. He contended that a regional police command, comprised of indigenous officers reporting to the governance structure of their respective regions, is more effective.

According to Powerful, the push for State Police is futile, and Nigeria is destined for disintegration. He highlighted the constitutional right of the Federal Government and the National Assembly to establish regional police commands if they wish. He suggested that such regional commands should consist of indigenous officers and report to the governance structures of their regions.

In the context of the old Eastern Region, now South East and South South, Powerful argued that state-level policing is not viable, while regional policing, as seen with Amotekun in the South West, is advantageous for the region. He concluded that no cosmetic security system can prevent Nigeria’s disintegration, emphasizing the prevailing belief in tribes and ethnicities over the national identity.