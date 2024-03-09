In Kaduna State, Security Forces Close In on Abductors Following Tinubu’s Order

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Security forces are reportedly closing in on the abductors who kidnapped 287 school children in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The move comes after an order from President Tinubu to rescue the children at all costs and apprehend the individuals behind the abduction.

**First Lady Calls for Death Penalty for Kidnappers**

In response to the abduction, First Lady Remi Tinubu condemned the act and advocated for the death penalty for kidnappers. She expressed deep concern over the safety of the abducted children, emphasizing the need for strict punishment for those involved in such heinous crimes.

**Education Minister Appeals for Safe Return of Students**

Education Minister Tahir Mamman described the kidnapping as one too many and assured that the Ministry is working with security agencies to end such activities. He appealed to security agencies and the Kaduna State Government to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped students.

**UNICEF Expresses Concern and Calls for Immediate Action**

UNICEF deplored the abduction, stating that schools should be sanctuaries of learning and growth, not places of fear and violence. The organization called for immediate action from all levels of government and society to address the alarming frequency of such incidents across the country.

**Amnesty International Urges Authorities to Ensure Safe Release**

Amnesty International called on federal authorities to reevaluate the security plan for the country, citing the failure of existing measures. The organization emphasized the need for accountability for those with command responsibilities in areas where abductions occurred.

**Two Sentenced to Death for Kidnapping in Taraba**

In a separate development, the Chief Judge of Taraba sentenced Yusufa Adamu and Adamu Abdullahi to death by hanging for kidnapping Balkisu Kambe and Maryam Musa in Gashaka Local Government Area. The judge found them guilty of the crime committed in 2019.

**Bandits Attack Worshippers During Juma’at Prayers**

In another unfortunate incident, bandits attacked worshippers during Juma’at prayers at Anguwar Makera in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area. Two worshippers were killed in the attack, heightening concerns about the security situation in the region.

The situation in Kaduna remains tense as security forces intensify efforts to rescue the abducted school children and address the broader security challenges in the area.