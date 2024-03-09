Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

In Adamawa state, housewife’s lover stabs her husband dead

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

In a tragic incident in Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State, a man named Ishaya Markus has been arrested by the local police for fatally stabbing Franchise Albert. The confrontation leading to Albert’s death unfolded on Sunday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sources familiar with the couple revealed that Franchise Albert and his 20-year-old wife, Libiyatu, had been experiencing issues since 2022 when Libiyatu allegedly started an affair with Markus. Despite Albert’s warnings to stop seeing each other, Libiyatu and Markus continued the affair.

Libiyatu, in her confession to the police, explained, “My husband had warned us when he got wind of what we were doing. He and I fought over the issue, as a result of which I left for my parents’ house. Ishaya (Markus) followed and took me into the bush and had an affair with me on five occasions.”

Even after resolving issues with her husband and returning home, Markus persisted in pursuing Libiyatu, leading to the fatal confrontation.

Markus admitted to having an affair with the wife of the late Albert and killing him in a fight. He recounted, “On that fateful day, I went to the community where the deceased and his wife live. I went there to take her out again, but I did not meet her.”

“A fight ensued in the course of the argument; he pulled out his knife and I pulled out mine, and we engaged in a bloody fight. He cut me in my hand and neck while I stabbed him in his stomach two times and by the neck, leading to his death.”

The Adamawa State Police Commissioner, Dankombo Morris, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter, ensuring proper prosecution of the suspect.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Herbert Wigwe’s Burial: Rivers State Police Tightens Security Today”
Next article
US Slap sanctions on Russian, Central African Republic entities over Wagner ties
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Osun: Tension as Chiefs, Traditionalists Shun Rites for Adeleke-Appointed Iree Oba

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Tensions have escalated in the Iree community of Boripe...

In Kaduna State, Security Forces Close In on Abductors Following Tinubu’s Order

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
  Security forces are reportedly closing in on the abductors...

As UN urges Sudan truce, Russia and China cite Gaza

The Editor The Editor -
UNITED NATIONS, March 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations...

“Nigeria’s Forex Inflows Reach $2.3 Billion with Investor Interest and Overseas Remittances”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
 Foreign exchange inflows to Nigeria rose to $2.3 billion...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Osun: Tension as Chiefs, Traditionalists Shun Rites for Adeleke-Appointed Iree Oba

South West 0
Tensions have escalated in the Iree community of Boripe...

In Kaduna State, Security Forces Close In on Abductors Following Tinubu’s Order

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
  Security forces are reportedly closing in on the abductors...

As UN urges Sudan truce, Russia and China cite Gaza

Geopolitics 0
UNITED NATIONS, March 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading