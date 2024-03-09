In Adamawa state, housewife’s lover stabs her husband dead

In a tragic incident in Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State, a man named Ishaya Markus has been arrested by the local police for fatally stabbing Franchise Albert. The confrontation leading to Albert’s death unfolded on Sunday.

Sources familiar with the couple revealed that Franchise Albert and his 20-year-old wife, Libiyatu, had been experiencing issues since 2022 when Libiyatu allegedly started an affair with Markus. Despite Albert’s warnings to stop seeing each other, Libiyatu and Markus continued the affair.

Libiyatu, in her confession to the police, explained, “My husband had warned us when he got wind of what we were doing. He and I fought over the issue, as a result of which I left for my parents’ house. Ishaya (Markus) followed and took me into the bush and had an affair with me on five occasions.”

Even after resolving issues with her husband and returning home, Markus persisted in pursuing Libiyatu, leading to the fatal confrontation.

Markus admitted to having an affair with the wife of the late Albert and killing him in a fight. He recounted, “On that fateful day, I went to the community where the deceased and his wife live. I went there to take her out again, but I did not meet her.”

“A fight ensued in the course of the argument; he pulled out his knife and I pulled out mine, and we engaged in a bloody fight. He cut me in my hand and neck while I stabbed him in his stomach two times and by the neck, leading to his death.”

The Adamawa State Police Commissioner, Dankombo Morris, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter, ensuring proper prosecution of the suspect.