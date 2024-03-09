I would’ve been pastor if I wasn’t acting – Deyemi Okanlawon

March 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has revealed the profession he would have been in if he was not in the movie industry.

Speaking in a recent interview with Pulse, Okanlawon disclosed that he would have been a Christian cleric if he wasn’t a thespian.

“I don’t think I can call it a career path, it would have been more of a calling. I think I would have been a pastor [if I wasn’t an actor],” he said.

He said contrary to speculations that he is abusive because of some of the movie roles he had played, he is against domestic violence.

The actor said the most ridiculous rumours he has heard about himself is that he is “expensive to hire.”

He, however, added that it isn’t a rumour.(www.naija247news.com).