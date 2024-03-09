“I haven’t achieved something major yet” – Wizkid

March 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Grammy Award-winning, Wizkid, also known as Ayodeji Balogun, reveals that his musical journey is on the verge of starting despite his past accomplishments.

The renowned Nigerian singer made this sentiments known during his interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra.

Despite receiving accolades and achieving success in terms of streams and chart rankings, Wizkid stated that he believes there is more for him in the music industry.

According to the singer, his passion for music is beyond taking breaks as the flame burns in him while he lives.

“The journey is about to begin for Wizkid. I don’t see myself as someone who has achieved something major yet. For me, music is a forever thing,” he said.

It is worth noting that Wizkid stands out as one of Africa’s most financially viable artists and holds the record for the most awards received by an artist on the continent.

He holds the title of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most streamed artist across various platforms and is the second most followed Nigerian musician on social media, after Davido.(www.naija247news.com).