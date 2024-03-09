Herbert Wigwe’s father didn’t slump, alive and healthy

Reports have it that Herbert Wigwe’s father, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, did not slump during the funeral of his late son as published in some quarters.

Earlier, there was apprehension as an unconfirmed report noted that the father of late Access Bank Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe, collapsed during his son’s funeral service at Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers state.

Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, in his 80s, was said to have slumped following the shock of his billionaire son, Herbert Wigwe; daughter-in-law, Chizoba, and grandson, Chizzy. They died in a helicopter crash in the US on Saturday, March 9.

However, a credible police source dismissed the wild news outrightly, saying that Herbert Wigwe’s father was “Hale and hearty”.

The source added: “Even the Senate President (Godswill Akpabio) met and prayed for him.

“The story of Pa Wigwe’s collapse is totally false. We should allow the family to mourn its dead and not add to the pain by writing false stories,” the source added.

The remains of the deceased have been interred at a private cemetery within the Wigwe University premises in Isiokpo.