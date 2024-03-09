Menu
Herbert Wigwe’s father didn’t slump, alive and healthy

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

Reports have it that Herbert Wigwe’s father, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, did not slump during the funeral of his late son as published in some quarters.

Earlier, there was apprehension as an unconfirmed report noted that the father of late Access Bank Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe, collapsed during his son’s funeral service at Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers state.

Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, in his 80s, was said to have slumped following the shock of his billionaire son, Herbert Wigwe; daughter-in-law, Chizoba, and grandson, Chizzy. They died in a helicopter crash in the US on Saturday, March 9.

However, a credible police source dismissed the wild news outrightly, saying that Herbert Wigwe’s father was “Hale and hearty”.

The source added: “Even the Senate President (Godswill Akpabio) met and prayed for him.

“The story of Pa Wigwe’s collapse is totally false. We should allow the family to mourn its dead and not add to the pain by writing false stories,” the source added.

The remains of the deceased have been interred at a private cemetery within the Wigwe University premises in Isiokpo.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

